HH still working through process of appointing Cabinet

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WHILE the anxiety to know who President Hakainde Hichilema is appointing next is understandable, if there is one thing the nation will have to learn to exercise for now, it is certainly patience. The nation woke up to strong social media speculation that the President was yesterday going to appoint his Cabinet. With all the elected Members of Parliament having been sworn in and the National Assembly having elected lawyer Nelly Mutti as Speaker last week, there was good reason to believe Cabinet was next. In fact, Sunday looked like a perfect day to make some appointments. In any case, it was on a Sunday – a week ago yesterday – that he announced the appointment of new service chiefs. However, as it transpired, yesterday’s rumours had no foundation. “State House wishes to unequivocally dispel CLICK TO READ MORE