HH stance against expired drugs welcome

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s concern over procurement of expired drugs should be taken seriously by all stakeholders.

In this era of pandemics, no patient should be subjected to taking expired medication, let alone made to suffer the deadly consequences of mismanagement in the procurement process.

There is ample evidence that last year Zambia Medicine Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) supplied expired drugs to some health institutions, which is why President Hichilema does not want the scam to repeat itself.

The reported scam exposed widespread corruption in the procurement process, which benefited individuals at the expense of people’s lives.

Citizens will not continue to pay the price for negligence or corruption in the procurement process of drugs as some illnesses needing medication are complicated.

Apart from the bad effects that expired drugs might have on human life, Government loses colossal sums of money because it has to replace the bad consignment by procuring drugs again.

In effect, this reduces the gains Government might have made in making available drugs in all health facilities in the country. Procurement units should make sure that drugs have a long shelf life at the time of purchase so that even if they take a month to reach the furthest part of the country, they will still be usable.

What chance do procurement officials have of providing quality medication to the country’s health system if they cannot do the basic work of checking the shelf life of drugs they procure?

The negligent attitude also smacks of corruption by cutting corners in the procurement process, which results in the country being supplied with expired drugs.

The lives of Zambians should not be put at stake through careless handling of procurement processes.

Those entrusted with procurement of drugs should do the right thing so that no-one dies because of faulty medication.

Patients die as a result of misdiagnosis, what more with wrong or expired drugs?

We commend President Hichilema for emphasising the need for sanity in the procurement process of drugs.

We urge all stakeholders to support the President in his effort to improve the lives of all citizens by curbing corruption in the procurement of goods and services for public use.

President Hichilema is trying to make sure that all health facilities are sufficiently supplied with quality drugs to improve the lives of people.

Mismanagement of the procurement process of drugs impacts negatively on health facilities that are in remotest parts of the country where people struggle to receive treatment.

In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic there is a greater need for sanity in the procurement of drugs to ensure that no expired drug further compounds the conditions of patients.

ZAMMSA should play its part so that no expired drugs are distributed to health centres.

We understand that the issue of expired drugs is also prevalent in some private pharmacies in townships where people masquerading as pharmacists eke out a living from the health system.

Regulatory authorities should also ensure that individuals who sell drugs illegally in townships are brought to book for risking the lives of patients who are prone to self-medication.

The Ministry of Health should also ensure that medicines meant for public health institutions do not find themselves in private clinics and chemists.

Why is it that every time one visits a hospital for treatment, they are given prescriptions to buy medicine at the next pharmacy?

This should not be the norm because life is precious and it should not be susceptible to scams in the dispensation of drugs.

Once again, we call upon every concerned citizen to take heed of President Hichilema’s stance against procurement of expired drugs.