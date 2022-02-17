HH sets goals for Africa-Europe Summit

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

SOURCING for affordable capital to help resuscitate Zambia’s economy and addressing the country’s debt are top on President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda at the Sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The head of State, whose agenda also includes promoting peace and security, has joined world leaders attending the EU-AU Summit being held today and tomorrow under the theme ‘Africa and Europe: Two continents with a joint vision for 2030’.

The summit is presenting a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a renewed and deeper EU-AU partnership with the highest political involvement based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.

Leaders attending the summit are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity.

President Hichilema is using the meeting to source for lower priced capital that will complement Government’s fiscal initiatives aimed at CLICK TO READ MORE