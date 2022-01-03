HH, SDA mourn Lake Kariba victims

CATHERINE BWALYA, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Choma, Lusaka

THE six Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) youth campers who drowned in Lake Kariba on New Year’s Day allegedly sneaked out of Sabbath worship service and went to the water body where they met their fate. And President Hakainde Hichilema, who is saddened by the death of the six young people, has sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families. The victims, who are said to have sneaked out of camp around 14:30 hours, died around 18:00 hours near a guest house. The youth’s ill-fated adventure to Lake Kariba was not part of a one week Youth Alive camp meeting programme they were attending at Siavonga Secondary School. SDA Lusaka Conference youth director Billy Mukombo, who described the deaths of the young people aged between 18 and 26 as unfortunate, regrets that they died after prematurely leaving the worship site. “We had put rules and regulations for this camp and they were never [supposed] to go to the water without the camp programming. “But, of course, we know the devil is alive and his job is to ensure that he disturbs the believers because when such a thing happens, others would even be discouraged and question how people who went for CLICK TO READ MORE