HH retaliation irks Lungu

June 28, 2018
1 Min Read
COPPERBELT supporters welcome President Edgar Lungu at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is disappointed that while the Patriotic Front (PF) has persistently called for peace during elections, the United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership is inciting its supporters to retaliate when provoked.The President said it is retrogressive for the UPND to advise its supporters to revenge when attacked by their political rivals.
He was speaking at City Airport yesterday shortly before departure for the Copperbelt to attend the Zambia International Trade Fair.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

