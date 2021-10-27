HH remembers Kapwepwe

DIANA CHIPEPO, HENRY SINYANGWE, Lusaka, Kasama

TWO days after Zambia celebrated its 57th independence anniversary, President Hakainde Hichilema made good on his promise to visit burial sites of other freedom fighters. His first stop was Chinsali, where he paid homage to former Vice-President Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, who died in 1980. Chinsali, where Mr Kapwepwe is buried at his farm, holds a special place in the country’s history, with first President Kenneth Kaunda having started his political journey there together with Mr Kapwepwe, Kapasa Makasa and Malama Sokoni, among others. Dr Kaunda, whose umbilical cord is buried at Lubwa Mission, where he was born, would go on to rule the country for 27 years with Mr Kapwepwe, credited with naming of the former Northern Rhodesia as Zambia, rising to the position of Vice-President having been Minister of Foreign Affairs at Independence. “Kapwepwe was a great son of this country,” President Hichilema said. “He was a great politician, a gallant freedom fighter, a great teacher and a friend to many. He was a committed father and husband, a great pillar to the family.

"He made sacrifices that many of us living today cannot do. They worked for all of us to be liberated. This is why we must remember the great contributions of politicians and peers who