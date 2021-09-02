HH puts media under spotlight

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SINCE he was declared winner of the August 12 presidential election, to become Zambia’s seventh President, Hakainde Hichilema has been engaging with the media, holding press briefings, as well as tweeting important announcements.

It is a clear departure from the leadership style of his predecessor President Edgar Lungu, who only held countable press briefings in the seven years that he served as President. The new President comes out like someone who is not media shy or afraid to get in the firing range of the prying journalists, something he has declared himself. And he has so far shown a lot of decorum and respect when dealing with the media. But it is Mr Hichilema’s promise of media freedom and independence of the public media that must come as a breath of fresh air to many journalists. Equally refreshing and hope-inspiring is his promise to have a safe working environment for journalists, without intimidation and attacks from political party supporters as became the norm under the previous administration. President Hichilema must really loath the harassment of journalists, looking at how he keeps repeating himself on the subject. And why would he not? He, himself, suffered attacks when he appeared on radio talk shows as an opposition leader, and some journalists suffered for his sake. Such was the impunity the cadres used to carry out their violent attacks. One brazen attack happened in August 2019 and I was the victim together with a colleague from work.

We were attacked by machete-wielding cadres from the Patriotic Front who beat us and smashed the windows of our car, and that happened in full view of the police. My only crime was to take photos of the riotous behaviour of the cadres. Nothing ever happened afterwards, despite the police witnessing the attack, and despite President Lungu, himself, condemning the attack and calling for investigations and arrest of the attackers. And I was not