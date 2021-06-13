HH put on spot

MIKE MUGALA ,Lusaka

SOUTHERN African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) executive director Boniface Chembe says remaining silent on acts of violence gives an impression that the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, condones and accepts the vice. And Patriotic Front (PF) has called on the Zambia Police to arrest opposition UPND cadres who caused widespread injuries and PF members and the public. SACCORD believes there should be no room for political violence in a democratic dispensation. “The party [UPND] has not come out rightly to condemn violence. By being silent, he [Hakainde Hichilema] gives an impression that he condones political violence, which is not supposed to be part of any political process,” Mr Chembe said. Mr Chembe appealed to all political parties to be aggressive in condemning political violence.

Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) general overseer Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu said no aspiring presidential candidate will get into State House with blood on his hands. Bishop Ndhlovu condemned Mr Hichilema for tolerating violence being perpetrated by his cadres during the on-going road show campaigns. Bishop Ndhlovu said violence does not pay and it is not accepted in this era. He appealed to UPND and its leadership to cage their cadres. “We don’t want bloodshed. We must preach peace before, during and after the elections. Our ideologies may differ but let us not destroy the peace and unity that we have enjoyed. Nobody will ascend on the throne with bloodshed because no bloodshed of any human will CLICK TO READ MORE