HH pledges protection for girl child

ADDIS ABABA – Zambia will continue to advocate and put in place measures to protect the girl child to end early marriages in the region once and for all. President Hakainde Hichilema will, in his capacity as African Union (AU) champion on ending child marriages, collaborate with member states of the continental body to ensure that the problem is eradicated. The head of State was speaking during his presentation at the just-ended 35th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government. He said in addressing root causes of child marriages, traditional leaders were identified as the main stakeholders and Zambia has been consistent with its engagement with chiefs. Mr Hichilema said the goodwill ambassador and special rapporteur on ending child marriages were appointed to facilitate the important work on the campaign against the vice. He said the goodwill ambassador and special rapporteur have continued to thoroughly engage focal-point institutions in member states on issues relating to CLICK TO READ MORE