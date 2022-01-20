HH pledges accelerated investment

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to accelerate investments in all sectors of the Zambian economy to better the lives of citizens.

He says his administration is determined to change and do things better to speed up development in the country. ZNBC reports that the President has said Zambia has a lot to learn and anything that requires support, be it political or leadership support to make things happen, it will be done.

“Anything that requires our support; leadership support, political support to make things happen, we will give that support to add to value to our lives. We want to learn how you have approached development in the UAE,” Mr Hichilema said. President Hichilema was speaking yesterday before witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The head of State said the UAE’s approach to development is amazing and that Zambia has a lot to learn from it. “You have changed the way things are done and CLICK TO READ MORE