HH Parley speech gets ZAM approval

TRYNESS TEMBO, KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) says reducing transactions costs of doing business by streamlining the number of trading licences will encourage value addition to raw materials.

And Zambia Private Sector Association (ZPSA) chairperson Chabuka Kawesha said President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements on the devolution of power to local councils has reaffirmed Government’s commitment towards development and the real ability to create jobs.

Welcoming President Hichilema’s broad economic recovery measures announced during the opening of the 13th National Assembly last Friday, ZAM chief executive officer Florence Muleya said for a long-time, the manufacturing sector has been affected by a number of licenses which have in turn increased the cost of doing business.

“These licenses are not entirely bad but the challenge remains that they are often duplicated between different ministries and Government agencies therefore, becoming a financial and time constraint,” Ms Muleya said in response to a query.

On affordable credit and finance, Ms Muleya said it remains a challenge for the manufacturing sector.

"However, President Hichilema did not mention how his government intends to ensure that measures are put in place to result in