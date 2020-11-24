HH must tone down

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE use of alleged offensive language in public by United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema is unacceptable.

Government is particularly disappointed that Mr Hichilema has again allegedly used insulting language at a public rally so soon after being condemned for a similar public affront.

But UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says Mr Hichilema did not utter any insults but just used a phrase to stress a point when he addressed people in Pemba district in Southern Province over the weekend.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Mr Hichilema is heard using vulgar language in Tonga while addressing a rally.

Social media is abuzz with reactions to Mr Hichilema’s comments with some, like Mr Kakoma, contending that he did not insult but with many others pointing out that the context and manner the statement was made makes it an insult.

In a statement yesterday, chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya urged Mr Hichilema to tone down and use acceptable language, even in the