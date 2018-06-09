HH must go, says Mukata

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

INCARCERATED former Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata says United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema should be replaced if the party is to stand any chance of winning future elections.And two former UPND councillors have accused the opposition party of transforming itself into a militia group.

But UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said the party will hold a convention, as required by law, to determine its leadership. He has also dismissed the councillors' allegations as fake.