HH malicious prosecution case struck out

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE case President Hakainde Hichilema sued the State seeking damages for malicious prosecution after being arrested for alleged use of insulting language as an opposition leader has been removed from the cause list for being inactive. Lusaka High Court judge Mathew Zulu struck off the lawsuit because the plaintiff was not before court and no reasons were advanced for his absence. "Accordingly, I strike out the action from the active cause list with liberty to restore within 30 days from this order, failure to which the matter shall stand dismissed," Justice Zulu said. While in opposition as United Party for National Development president, Mr Hichilema sued the Attorney General, then Likando Kalaluka, claiming damages for malicious prosecution. The lawsuit was in relation to a matter in which he was charged with use of insulting language but was later acquitted. In the lawsuit, President Hichilema was claiming an order that all known police officers who conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner during the operation to arrest and subsequently prosecute him be surcharged. Mr Hichilema stated in a statement of claim that on the night of April 10, 2017, between 20:00 and 21:30 hours, several police officers wrongfully and forcefully entered his residence without his consent. He submitted that the operation went on until the next day and that it was characterised by brutality, looting, damage to property and spiteful conduct against him. Mr Hichilema complained that the officers treated him