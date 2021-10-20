HH makes triumphant entry into Chipata

STEVEN MVULA, MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Lusaka, Petauke

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s reception in Chipata yesterday was certainly not lost on him. The women, clad in United Party for National Development (UPND) regalia, welcomed him at Chipata Airport shortly after 09:00 hours. The reception was replete with Ngoni dance and song. “I know you left your homes early to come and welcome me,” the President said. “In peace, you are at the airport, no violence, no tear gas. This is the way the country will run going forward.”

In the run-up the August 12 general election, Mr Hichilema was prevented from campaigning in Chipata City. At first, Mr Hichilema, who arrived in Eastern Province through Mfuwe International Airport, was blocked by police and later tear-gassed in Mambwe district to prevent him from CLICK TO READ MORE