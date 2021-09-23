HH makes pitches

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH United States President Joe Biden having mentioned Zambia in his speech to the United Nations, there must have been some intrigue by the world to know what is new about this southern African country. Well, President Hakainde Hichilema, as the country’s chief diplomat, sold the pitch to the watching world on Tuesday during his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His pitch had everything – rule of law, fight against corruption, media freedoms, active civil society, restoring economic stability and managing debt which the country announced to the world after bowing out of a US$42.5 million Eurobond repayment, thereby becoming the first African nation to default on its debt in the COVID-19 era.

Interestingly, the theme for this year’s General Assembly is “Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.”

Having started his address by talking about the peaceful transition of power during last month’s general election and paying tribute to Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda who died in the midst of an election as well as committing Zambia’s readiness to contribute to world peace, President Hichilema drew the world to what his new dawn administration is all about.

The President said his administration recognises that a conducive governance environment is a precursor for