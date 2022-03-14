HH, Lungu confer on RB send-off

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN AN act aimed at promoting unity of purpose, President Hakainde Hichilema has engaged his predecessor Edgar Lungu to closely work with him on funeral arrangements for late statesman Rupiah Banda.

And the head of State has urged Zambians to abhor division by embracing unity of purpose.

Mr Hichilema says he has also tasked a team to constantly update Mr Lungu on preparations to ensure Mr Banda is mourned with dignity.

The President said this yesterday when he visited Mr Banda’s house of mourning in Makeni.

“I want to confirm to the Banda family that I spoke to President ECL [Edgar Chagwa Lungu], asking him that we must all mourn our former President together CLICK TO READ MORE