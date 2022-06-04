HH, King Mswati hold talks

MACKSON WASAMUNU,

NANCY SIAME Manzini, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday held private talks with King Mswati III at Mandvulo Grand Hall, which houses the eSwatini leader's Lozitha Royal Palace in the capital city, Manzini. The President, who is on a three-day State visit, was welcomed at the Mandvulo Grand Hall by the King and he inspected the Royal Guard of Honour before holding private talks. He was later expected to be hosted for a private dinner. Mr Hichilema presented the King with an artwork by Chilawa Kaluba, who is seasoned artist Sydney Siasangu's apprentice. The President gifted Pope Francis with Mr Siasangu's artwork on his visit to Rome early this year but his apprentice's work was one of the entries in