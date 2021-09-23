HH invokes KK in UN speech

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema must have made quite an impression with his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly with Zambians widely sharing the speech including the video online before dawn on Tuesday. About 57 years ago, Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda addressed the UN with the country being one of the newest members of the world body having been granted its independence from Britain that year. As one of the world’s newest leaders, it was President Hichilema’s tenure to address the UN, and he did so by invoking Dr Kaunda in his preamble and paying tribute to an “iconic leader”. Dr Kaunda, or indeed KK as Mr Hichilema said the founding President was fondly called, needed little introduction on the world stage because of his role as a member of the Frontline States which lobbied the UN for majority rule in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), apartheid South Africa and Namibia throughout his rule from 1964 to 1991. But for the first time in the country’s history, Dr Kaunda is unable to witness a Zambian President re-tracing his steps at the UN following his death in June as the country was preparing for a general election which led to the election of Mr Hichilema as the country’s seventh President.

“I am pleased to inform this August House that the people of Zambia once again rose to the occasion to usher in a new government through a peaceful election,” President Hichilema informed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

