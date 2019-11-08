‘HH has shares in Lower Zambezi project’

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has shares in Mwembeshi Resources Limited, which intends to undertake mining activities in Lower Zambezi National Park, Parliament heard yesterday.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa told the House that Mr Hichilema is one of the directors in Zambezi Resources, the holding company of Mwembeshi Resources Limited.