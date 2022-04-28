HH gives boost to private sector

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO AVOID disruptions in private sector participation in actualising Zambia’s development potential, President Hakainde Hichilema has launched the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF) aimed at accelerating growth and creating jobs.

The forum will be a mechanism for structured outreach between Government and the private sector on various national matters. Launching the PPDF yesterday, Mr Hichilema said it is not possible for Government to improve the economy alone but that this can only be achieved by working with the private sector. “This is our programme, this is the Zambian government’s

programme. It is not an IFC (International Finance Corporation) programme, it is for the Zambian people. "But we are happy to work with partners, bilateral and multilateral," he said. The President, who is chairman of the PPDF steering committee, urged all stakeholders to work together to drive economic growth for the benefit of Zambians. He said economic development will expand the market for private sector entities, which will be good for their growth and profits. "We recognise the private sector as partners in job creation. When we get jobs created, other things will fall in place. Government has limitations, we have created jobs but they are not enough," Mr Hichilema said. The head of State said