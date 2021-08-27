HH gets down to work

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AN ECONOMIC think tank has been assigned to start evaluating tax reforms and remedying the numerous errors made in the country’s economic management. President Hakainde Hichilema has set up a robust economic recovery plan aimed at rebuilding the country’s monetary status. In a tweet yesterday, the head of State said steps to Zambia’s economic management are in motion. “On my second day as your servant, I wish to inform you that yesterday [Wednesday] I assigned my economic team to begin evaluating tax reforms and remedying the numerous errors made in our country’s economic management,” he said. Before his inauguration, President Hichilema met Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda to familiarise himself with the challenges facing the institution. Mr Hichilema promised to ensure that issues affecting ZRA are resolved in his quest to improve governance and accountability. He pledged his administration’s support to ZRA as it implements reforms to improve revenue collection and tax administration in the country. “We believe that robust revenue collection and tax administration are the pillars of sustainable development. This is the reason a strong ZRA is important for our administration’s objectives,” Mr Hichilema said. ZRA has exceeded its CLICK TO READ MORE