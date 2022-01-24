HH ‘fumes’ at Kasama attack

CHOMBA MUSIKA, NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

POLITICAL party cadres have been ordered never to storm public offices to harass civil servants because President Hakainde Hichilema will not condone the criminality. And four suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) youths have been arrested for allegedly attacking Kasama district administrative officer Beatrice Namukoko on Friday. The head of State has ordered that no political party cadre should forcefully enter a public office and beat up workers, but they should channel their grievances to relevant authorities. “No cadres should enter a public office and beat anyone. If they have a complaint, they must deliver the complaint, we will attend to the complaint. No violence!” he said. The head of State was speaking yesterday after touring Luburma and Katungu markets where he underscored his strong stance against violence orchestrated by political party cadres. President Hichilema’s directive against harassment of civil servants follows an attack on Ms Namukoko by suspected UPND supporters.

On Friday, the suspected governing party cadres attacked Ms Namukoko, 53, on allegations that she