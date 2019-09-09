News

HH emerges in Chawama again

September 9, 2019
1 Min Read
HICHILEMA

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s attempt to tour markets in Chawama Township yesterday without notifying the police, backfired when he was stopped in his tracks.
Mr Hichilema appears to have taken a particularly keen interest in the constituency having recently reportedly made an attempt to make a donation at a health centre, again apparently without the knowledge of health authorities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

