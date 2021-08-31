HH eager to deliver new dawn

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ONCE seen as a political outsider, with late President Michael Sata having referred to him as a calculator boy while others considered him a novice lacking political experience, businessman Hakainde Hichilema last Tuesday assumed the instruments of power to become Zambia’s seventh President. As an economist and former chief executive officer at international audit firm Grant Thornton, President Hichilema seems to have an understanding of the daunting task at hand. He faces a major task of reviving Zambia’s economy. According to the Bank of Zambia, economic growth subsequently plummeted to -3 percent by the end of 2020 compared to 1.4 percent in 2019 and it is poised to end at 1.8 percent this year. Also the country is stifled with official external debts standing at US$ 12.8billion and the inadequacy in controlling fiscal policy resulting in serious challenges such as joblessness and higher poverty levels. As a sense of relief, President Hichilema has pledged to implement ‘stable’ and ‘predictable’ economic policies, with a clear focus of restoring macro-economic stability and promoting growth of the economy.

"We will pay special attention to lowering the fiscal deficit, reducing public debt and restoring social and market confidence," he said during his inauguration at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Tackling Zambia's debt crisis is perhaps the most pressing task on President Hichilema's immediate agenda. To this end, President Hichilema said the debt situation is unsustainable thereby reducing the country's capacity to invest in productive areas of the economy. "Our national budget has been overwhelmed by debt servicing, emoluments and consumption, when there should be greater room for investment for growth," he said. "The high levels of unemployment, especially among our youth, is of great concern to us and this will be high on our agenda to address. People have hope and expect us to address the cost of living that is beyond the reach of the majority citizens." As much as there is excitement following President Hichilema's victory, many people, who painted the 60,000-capacity National Heroes Stadium red and donned scarlet shirts and were in a celebratory mood while dancing and hugging each other during his inauguration ceremony, the economic road ahead looks bumpy. The country has three Eurobonds, the US$750 million in 2012, US$1 billion in 2014 and US$1.25 billion in 2015, which will