HH directs police to pursue guardians who marry off underage girls

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PARENTS who marry off their children at an early age will now have to face the law following President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to police to arrest such irresponsible fathers and mothers.

Lately, only men who marry young girls are the ones who are normally made to face the law, but President Hichilema wants police to also pursue parents who allow such marriages.

And the head of State has urged men to love their wives and girlfriends to build strong relations and prevent gender-based violence (GBV), which thrives in loveless matrimonies.

Addressing celebrants of International Women’s Day yesterday, Mr Hichilema said police should not end at arresting men who marry young girls, but should pursue parents as well.

“We must work together to ensure that children don’t get married early. Government is restoring the rule of law.

“If you marry a child, you are on your own. Law enforcement agencies should not hesitate to arrest those CLICK TO READ MORE