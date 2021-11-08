‘HH did not refer to past presidents’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema did not refer to his predecessors when he indicated that the country had been run by a “clique of thieves from independence”, State House has said.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the head of State was not mocking former presidents, but that his sentiments were in relation to the need for decentralised distribution of wealth.

On arrival on Saturday from the COP26 world leaders’ summit, President Hichilema said allegations that reinstatements in the civil service are being made on tribal lines is mischief being propagated by a clique that does not want the country to be run by anyone else in a better way.

The head of State was responding to a journalist on his views on claims by some politicians that some of his appointments are unmeritorious and inclined to tribe.

"That's mischief by the tribalists, the hegemonists who did not want this country to be run by anyone else other than a