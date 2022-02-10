HH demands vigilance

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN LINE with his resolve to protect public resources and nip corruption in the bud, President Hakainde Hichilema will not hesitate to fire thieving civil servants. The President says civil servants who waste public funds should be disciplined so that others can appreciate his administration’s denunciation of corruption in the country. Mr Hichilema said the recent disciplining of some procurement officers at the provincial administration in Chipata should be a wake-up call for others not to engage in dubious activities. “Those officials are out, check with the permanent secretary for Eastern Province, he will tell you that those officials are out.

"And that should continue happening, maybe people will learn a lesson that we are serious," the head of State said. He was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Zambia Correctional Service Commission chairperson Everisto Kalongo and six permanent secretaries. These include permanent secretaries at Cabinet Office, Mutinta Musonda, who will be in charge of administration, as well as Mervis Nkomeshya and Angela Kawandami for special duties. Lillian Musonda is