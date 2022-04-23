HH dates Zambians

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

BELIEVING that engaging the public is an important culture of transparency and accountability, President Hakainde Hichilema will on Monday address the nation through a press conference on various pertinent national matters. In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday night, the head of State said he is there to serve Zambians and not the other way round. "This is the reason we are making a date with you, our citizens. We have said this before, talk to us and not shout at us because we have to all get involved and get it solved as we only have one Zambia, one nation. "Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better," the President said. Mr Hichilema also said he has never met or given anyone immunity against prosecution as is being insinuated by some sections of society. "We are aware that this country had gotten used to