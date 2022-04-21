HH clean on DPP

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has not at any time interfered in operations of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni and cannot negotiate with any person in conflict with the law.

The head of State can also not grant certain individuals immunity from criminal prosecution in the courts of law.

During a media briefing yesterday, Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe said such assertions are false because the new dawn administration respects separation of powers and autonomy of government agencies.

“We wish to end all public speculation that the Presidency has interfered in the DPP’s functions in any way, including by issuing instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings,” Mr Haimbe said.

This was during a briefing on the fight against corruption and other matters of national importance.

Mr Haimbe used the occasion to clarify insinuations by some sections of society that the Presidency is interfering in operations of the CLICK TO READ MORE