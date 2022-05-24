HH brings new dawn of freedom

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

IN his address to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September last year, President Hakainde Hichilema spoke so highly of founding Republican President Kenneth Kaunda. At the time, it was about three months after Dr Kaunda, who was revered among many for his role and contribution in the liberation struggle of many African countries, especially those from within Southern Africa, had died. Perhaps, it was just right that in his maiden address to the UN, President Hichilema dedicated part of his speech to the man that delivered Zambia from the grip of its British colonial masters. He said: “…I, therefore, wish to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Zambian people, to pay tribute to this iconic leader who was fondly known as KK. It is without doubt that the last remaining steward of liberation struggles has left an indelible mark on humanity. Dr Kaunda’s principles, values and contributions towards the ideals of emancipation and independence did not only spread across the African continent, but across the entire globe. “His untold devotion to peace and unity laid the very foundation for Zambia’s stature as a beacon of peace, not only in Southern Africa, but the African continent as a whole. The Zambian Government will, therefore, build upon KK’s profound legacy to live in peace and harmony with one another. As we work towards this year’s theme, let us remember the important lessons that Dr Kaunda taught us, especially as we work towards revitalising the UN system.” But maybe unknown to Mr Hichilema, his own ascendency to power brought its own kind of political freedom to Zambia as it instilled a sense of hope in many people, who were unhappy with the political repression under the previous regime. At his inauguration ceremony at National Heroes Stadium, which was attended by a multitude of people, President Hichilema declared: “Fellow citizens, it is a new dawn! The fourth estate, the media, will be freed. Time has come for all Zambians to be truly free.”President Hichilema reiterated that gone are the days when political cadres would take over the functions of public service workers in markets, bus stations, government offices, and other places.

