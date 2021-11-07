HH blasts tribal clique

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ALLEGATIONS that reinstatements in the civil service are being made on tribal lines is mischief being propagated by a clique that did not want the country to be run by anyone else in a better way, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

The President said all Zambians are entitled to jobs and people must not make an issue out of reinstatements being made because it is a human right for one to be employed.

The head of State rebuffed the allegations when he addressed journalists on return from Scotland at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) yesterday.

Mr Hichilema was in Glasgow, Scotland for the Cop 26 World Leaders Summit.

“That’s mischief by the tribalists, the hegemonists who did not want this country to be run by anyone else other than a clique of thieves like them.

“And I call them a clique of thieves because they have been feeding off public resources from independence and CLICK TO READ MORE