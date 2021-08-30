HH advises jittery workers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised tensed up senior government officials to be at ease when around him.

The head of State wants the officers to “relax” because the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is not there to hurt them but to improve the economy and people’s lives. President Hichilema said he wants to work with everyone for the good of all Zambians by fighting the common enemy, hunger and poverty. He said this at State House yesterday when the Mary Immaculate Parish Catholic Church presided over prayers. “I see people who sit around me are not relaxed, are tensed up. I tell them relax, we are not here to hurt anybody, relax. “Let us just have a conversation, see that which has not been done right and based on facts and not innuendos, then we can construct better together,” the President said.

President Hichilema wants those who will work under him to do their very best and deliver quality services to citizens.

"We, who have been given this privilege, we must work, work and work hard for the people of Zambia, for them to actualise that for which they stood in queues peacefully for hours [to vote] on August 12," President Hichilema said. He also said that the new administration will not be vindictive or vengeful in correcting the wrongs of the previous regime. The head of State said the (UPND) Alliance government will concentrate on improving lives of people because vengeance belongs to God. "We are here to say this is wrong, this has hurt people, and we are here to say the treasury is empty. "We have to reunite this country, we are