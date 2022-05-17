HH address to African Mining Indaba (Part II)

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

WE are determined to respond to the high demand for copper and have an audacious goal to take its annual production levels from the current 830,000 to three million metric tonnes in the next 10 years. This is indeed ambitious, but we are confident we can achieve it. Our improving condusive operating environment, our willingness to work with investors and mining entities, our abundant mineral base, and indeed other factors, will make this goal a reality. In addition to copper, we are determined to ensure increased production of cobalt and nickel, which are key to the green energy transition and important elements in the production of electric vehicles. In addition, we are promoting exploration and exploitation of tin, lithium, graphite, rare earth minerals, among others, to contribute to the success of the energy transition. Dear friends, allow me to reiterate the Zambian government’s commitment to supporting domestic economic empowerment and job creation without resource nationalism.

We want our citizens to play a critical role in our mining value, and supply chain, along with your investment. This will undoubtedly add to the sustainability of your investment in our country and secure the much-needed social contract. Your Excellencies, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, we appreciate the important role that the private sector plays in the development of the mining industry. In response, our government policy will promote a private sector-driven, competitive, thriving and sustainable mining industry. Private investment is essential and we will ensure stability, consistency and predictability of the policy and regulatory environment, taking into account the industry’s volatility, while at the same time serving the interests of Zambians. Your Excellencies, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, allow me to state categorically that Zambia is governed by the rule of law. It is for this reason that mechanisms are already in place to entrench and enhance tenets of good governance in the administration of mineral rights. We assure investors of security of tenure and security of their investments, while at the same time ensuring a fair share for Zambians. As we continue to enhance investor confidence, we are implementing robust policy and legal reforms aimed at stimulating the growth of the sector in the medium to long term. We are building institutional capacity to facilitate increased in-country processing for various mineral commodities, development of supportive infrastructure including energy, roads, and railways, among others, and enhanced conflict resolution mechanisms in the sector. Your Excellencies, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, to ensure transparency in the administration and issuance of mining rights, we imposed a moratorium on issuance of mining rights to facilitate for a comprehensive audit of mining rights administration systems. We are now working towards operationalisation of the online payment portal to promote efficiency and integrity in the administration system of mining rights. Your Excellencies, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise that Zambia is endowed with the critical minerals that are an essential part of the green energy transition. Our country’s peace, stability and attractive investment environment is ideal for investment. We invite you to invest in exploration, mining, mineral processing and indeed, the production of value-added products for the green economy. We see a future where electric vehicle components which include batteries, copper pipes and cables consumed by leading global producers, are produced in Zambia and in the DRC. Your Excellencies, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, we are ensuring the development of air, road, rail, energy, and communication infrastructure that will improve the mining ecosystem and facilitate greater access to markets.

We invite investors to come to Zambia and see for themselves the vast potential in the mining sector and the sectors that support it. The government of Zambia remains resolute in providing an enabling environment for investment and this is already bearing fruit. Ladies and gentlemen, we are delighted with First Quantum Minerals’ announcement of two landmark investments in Zambia. A US$1.25 billion dollar investment to expand production and extend the life of the Kansanshi Mine, and an additional US$100 million dollar investment in the new enterprise nickel mine. Together these projects will help create and safeguard thousands of jobs, generate additional revenues and stimulate wider economic activity. This is an example of our commitment to ease the process of doing business, while maximising the tangible benefits for citizens through consultation and collaboration. We hope these investments will be the first of many and invite those gathered here today to open up similar discussions with us and join us in delivering on this new dawn for mining in Zambia. As I conclude, I wish to express my sincere gratitude for the invitation to grace this mining indaba. God bless you all.

The author is President of the Republic of Zambia.