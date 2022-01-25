HH acts on facts, says State House

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will not act on hearsay to dismiss his political advisor Levy Ngoma and Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba. Instead, the head of State will wait until investigations are concluded to ascertain the voices in a recording in which Mr Ngoma is alleged to have called Mr Akafumba on issues regarding Democratic Party. During a media briefing at State House yesterday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said Mr Ngoma remains special assistant to the President for politics. “No changes have been made at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security. It is toxic propaganda being perpetrated by enemies of the President,” Mr Bwalya said.

He said there is no professional investigation which has been done to ascertain the true owners of the voices in a recording. "Until investigations have been conducted, we will not comment on hearsay and