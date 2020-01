STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FORMER Vice-President and founder of Victory Ministries International Nevers Mumba says Zambians should not be afraid of death threats by deported Nigerian pastor Andrew Ejimadu, commonly known as Seer I.

Dr Mumba, who is MMD president, said in an interview yesterday that the declaration of Zambia a Christian nation is not a joke.