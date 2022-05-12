Heroes Stadium roof gets engineers’ touch

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says rehabilitation works at National Heroes Stadium will be completed before Zambia hosts Comoros Island in the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that works include replacement of a panel on the roof. Zambia, who start the campaign against Ivory Coast in Abidjan on June 3, will host Comoros on June 7 at National Heroes Stadium. Lesotho are the other team in Group H whom the Chipolopolo will host on September 19, with the return fixture in Maseru after eight days. Only one team from the group will join hosts Ivory Coast at the 2023 continental showpiece. Zambia’s last participation at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament was in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea when the then Honour Janza-tutored side were eliminated in the first round in a group that had Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cape Verde. “We cannot deprive our people of entertainment and we are working on the facility which will be ready way before the start of the qualifiers,” Chileshe said.

He also said they want to ensure rehabilitation works at the 60,000-seater facility which are CLICK TO READ MORE