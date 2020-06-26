Heroes holidays remain – Miti

YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

THE Heroes, Unity and Farmers’ Days will be observed as public holidays despite the cancellation of this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair and Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show due to COVID-19.

During the trade fair, Zambia observes Heroes and Unity holidays, which fall on July 6 and 7 (this year), while Farmers Day, which falls on August 3, coincides with the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

In a statement yesterday, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said the three days will be observed as public holidays because they are gazetted under the Public Holidays Act Cap 272 of the Laws of Zambia.

The two events are premier investment shows which attract attendance of foreign heads of state, as well as local and international investors.