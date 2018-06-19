Hero Munkombwe heads ‘home’

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

THE Southern Province administration has opened a book of condolences for late veteran politician Daniel Munkombwe at his farm in Choma.

And the body of Mr Munkombwe, 86, who died on Friday last week, will be transported from Livingstone to Choma today.

Southern Province deputy permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga said in a statement yesterday those wishing to sign in the book should visit the funeral house at Kabebya Farm.

“This serves to inform you and the general public that a book of condolences in respect of the late former Southern Province Minister, Daniel Chibbwalo Munkombwe, has been opened at the funeral house at Kabebya Farm in Choma READ MORE