Here to win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

PUTTING aside the distractions of his appointment, Aljosa Asanovic has laid down the marker as Chipolopolo coach, stating that form will be the first criterion he will use to pick players ahead of what he sees as a competitive 2022. Asanovic was appointed head coach for the national team last month, and the man appears opinionated about a lot of things as he tries to revive the Chipolopolo. Despite being in the country for just under six months, the Croat, who was Beston Chambeshi’s technical advisor, has observed that some Zambian players lack discipline. “I see that most interesting players have speed, character, and power, but you [Zambian players] are not disciplined in the game [and] on the training [ground]. You must change those kinds of things,” he said when he appeared for a special interview on ZNBC TV1 yesterday. “When I talk about discipline, it is not only discipline in the training ground, but in the hotels, in private life, there are so many aspects on discipline.”

Just like he remarked on his unveiling, Asanovic remains convinced that he will take Zambia to the Africa Cup of Nations after close to a decade of failure. Zambia has become a regular absentee from the Cup of Nations, with their last appearance being in 2015 under Honour Janza. While admitting that people may think he is crazy, Asanovic said Zambia can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Ivory Coast. "When I came here in Zambia, I see [saw] the passion of the players, I saw the potential and people [are] hungry to be on top of the African game," he said. "There is a place for us, we must be there [at AfCON]. This is my target. I want to go there with my boys not just to participate but to win the AfCON… maybe people think Asanovic is crazy. No, I am not crazy, I just believe in my players so much." The Croat has also confirmed Enock Mwepu as Chipolopolo captain. "For me, it is Enock who will be