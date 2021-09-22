Here comes ‘Bwela Timange’ mortgage promotion

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Building Society (ZNBS) is set to disburse K80 million to support 160 mortgages at a reduced rate of 21 percent aimed at providing people with affordable housing finance.

In partnership with BSI Steel Limited, which will offer 25 percent discount on all their products, and Lafarge Zambia Plc, which will provide free delivery of cement, ZNBS yesterday launched the ‘Bwela Timange’ mortgage promotion to run for six months effective September 21, 2021.

ZNBS chairman David Nama said the institution will continue implementing its vision of providing low housing finance to cater for low to medium-income earners.

“We always look at which segment of our customers who are not accessing housing finance, hence developing these products through promotions to cater for everyone.

"This way, we are also supplementing Government's effort to reduce the housing deficit facing the country, so we are urging people to bank with