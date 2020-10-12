Herbalists submit COVID-19 ‘cures’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TWENTY-FIVE samples of traditional medicines by herbalists who are claiming their drugs can cure coronavirus have been submitted to the National Health Research Authority (NHRA).

The herbalists made the submissions between March and September for approval.

NHRA deputy director research promotion and regulation Victor Chalwe said in an interview yesterday that five of the samples have been referred to the food and drugs laboratory at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) to ascertain whether they are poisonous.

“We have a laid down procedure which is followed when dealing with traditional medicines. We need to make sure the drugs are fit for CLICK TO READ MORE