MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD girl of Mompe Trust School in Chunga Township is absconding classes after her teacher’s wife threatened to kill her for allegedly going out with him.

The girl told the Matero local court that Dalitso Phiri, 23, the wife of her teacher, Jonathan Mwamba, 27, has been harassing her for allegedly being a husband snatcher.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/