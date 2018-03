MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the clergy should continue their pivotal role in upholding morality and promoting development in Zambia.

And the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) has awarded President Lungu a certificate of recognition for his support to Christianity.

The head of State said Government will continue supporting the Church to enable it to fulfil its mandate.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/