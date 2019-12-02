KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT has been urged to consider signing a concession agreement with financial institutions to help farmers access affordable finance to invest in alternative energy sources that will facilitate irrigation.
Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) executive director Chance Kabaghe said it is important that the farming community finds alternative sources of power and water to remain productive throughout the year
‘Help farmers with funds to invest in energy sources’
