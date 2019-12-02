Business

‘Help farmers with funds to invest in energy sources’

December 2, 2019
ZAMBIA has embraced the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) initiative and other universal protocols aimed at accelerating the deployment of clean energy sources for sustainable development: PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES)

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT has been urged to consider signing a concession agreement with financial institutions to help farmers access affordable finance to invest in alternative energy sources that will facilitate irrigation.
Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) executive director Chance Kabaghe said it is important that the farming community finds alternative sources of power and water to remain productive throughout the year CLICK TO READ MORE 

