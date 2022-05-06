Help end maternal deaths

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ZAMBIA'S cooperating partners need to heighten financial support towards fighting maternal mortality because it is unacceptable that 30 women die every week while giving birth. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says currently, local and international cooperating partners are providing massive financial support to the fight against COVID-19 when the country is recording many deaths resulting from maternal death, malaria and other diseases. Ms Masebo said there is need to harness resources in preventing death of mothers and babies during delivery. She said this here yesterday during commemoration of the International Day of the Midwife, which falls on May 5. "This is the ministry where half of the time you are 'crying'. There is a need for us to unite to save lives," she said as she almost shed tears. Ms Masebo said Government and its partners should realign their priorities to look at a bigger picture than focusing on coronavirus. "Work with us on issues that we feel are more dearly to us. The issues of mothers and children are more dearly to us," Ms Masebo said. She said Government is grateful to midwives and other health workers for their dedication in saving lives. The minister said Government is also addressing the acute shortage of human resource by employing 11,276 specialised health workers and is working towards providing equipment. Ms Masebo said the budget to the Ministry of Health for buying of drugs was