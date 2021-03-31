Helen Simbeleko Simainga: Epitome of breaking gender barriers

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

Helen Simbeleko Simainga is a household name in Kaoma district, Western Province.

The assistant laboratory technician in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has made impact by overcoming many barriers to serve as an inspiration to women and the girld-child in Kaoma.

When she started working in 1991, most cattle farmers in Kaoma were wondering what a woman was doing in a male-dominated sector.

“They believe the task of taking care of animals is for men,” Mrs Simainga says.

With time, livestock farmers began to appreciate Mrs Simainga’s role as she is the frontline worker to whom they report each time their animals are sick.

She examines the cattle and other livestock and draws blood to test in the laboratory before medication is administered by veterinary officers.

“So, where men are, that is where I am,” Mrs Simainga says.

Apart from being a leader at district level, Mrs Simainga also leads in the local Seventh Day Adventist Church.

But it is her co-ownership of the exclusive Mumu’s Guest House in up- market Kaoma which CLICK TO READ MORE