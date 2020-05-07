Heighten sensitisation on K10 billion

THE impact of COVID-19 on businesses is indisputably devastating. Businesses, especially small and medium ones, have collapsed while others are on life support. Their fate can swing in either direction.

Due to COVID-19, which has restricted human interactions, many businesses have significantly reduced their production levels. Revenue for most businesses has drastically dropped and for some it has dried up completely.

Many companies have been left with no choice but to suspend operations and send workers on forced leave. In some instances, workers have been laid off altogether.

Government is concerned about this state of businesses and the overall impact all this has on the country’s economy.

It is a well-known economic fact that businesses are the bloodline of any economy. It is the activities of small, medium and big businesses that collectively grow the economy.

If businesses collapse, the economy too cannot stand. The effects are further manifested in high poverty levels, among many other such vices.

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Government has put in place a number of measures. Among them is the K10 billion Medium-Term Financing facility set up by the Bank of Zambia.

This is a stimulus package aimed at protecting Zambian businesses against economic shocks caused by COVID-19.

The fund took effect last month and we would have anticipated that there would be a countless number of businesses applying for the fund.

It is, however, surprising and disappointing that only a few businesses have shown interest in accessing the loan facility, which is providing relatively fair interest rates of between 16 and 17 percent to be paid over three years.

When allocating the K10 billion, Government said it was just an initial amount and that more money would be pumped into the facility. This is because Government is cognisant of the fact that the need on the ground is huge and much more support would be needed.

It is therefore worrying that businesses are not accessing this readily available capital. Certainly something must be wrong somewhere.

As rightly noted by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, there is need to explore the challenges hindering businesses from accessing the funds.

It is good that Government has decided to include non-banking financial institutions in the disbursement of funds.

This will help to cater for small businesses and those that may be intimidated to approach big banks.

For instance, one running a welding workshop or selling vegetables in the market may be more comfortable to deal with microfinance institutions such as Izwe, Finca and Bayport rather than the big banks.

Besides, there is need for more sensitisation on the availability of the funds and how to access them. It cannot be assumed that information about the fund has reached every business owner across the country.

There is need to utilise various communication tools across various platforms to reach out to more businesses that desperately need this money to survive.

Business associations and other such bodies with membership should be engaged to relay the information to their members.

It is crucial that businesses access this fund because their survival depends on it.

This fund also provides a golden opportunity for start-up businesses.

It is indisputable that as horrendous as COVID-19 may seem, it has also brought along opportunities.

For instance, due to the pandemic, some imports have been restricted, which creates an opening in the supply chain.

Zambians need to rise and take advantage of this rare opportunity not only for their own good but also for the country.