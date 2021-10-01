Heed HH’s directive

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s reassertion of his position to end cadreism in markets and bus stations puts to rest the debate over the matter reignited by Obvious Mwaliteta, who is the governing party (UPND)’s Lusaka Province chairperson.

The President’s action against intentions by his party officials to establish branches in markets and bus stations has brought relief to the vast majority of citizens. We commend the President for choosing to please Zambians over the matter than going with the feelings of political cadres from his party who have selfish interests. This is a bold decision a new President can make amid high expectations of jobs from party members and their desperation to use every opportunity to make money through illegal means. His call to UPND leaders not to agitate youths to do wrong things is a mark of a leader who is sensitive to the feelings of citizens. It must be noted that up until yesterday when the President held a press conference at State House, the suggestion by party officials to establish branches in markets caused stress among concerned citizens. So, UPND officials who were backing the move to set up branches in markets and bus stations should take the President’s statement over the matter seriously to avoid opening old wounds. Any departure from the President’s stance to end cadreism in markets and bus stations will only bring anarchy in the party and the nation at large. The President was unambiguous when he gave his directive the first time. Yesterday, he was just as clear and he underscored his directive by stating that this is the last time he is addressing this matter. Under his calm demeanour, one could sense his annoyance that a clear matter should continue being brought to the table. Indeed, the President has a lot of matters to attend to that require his attention and surely he shouldn’t be constantly brought back to an issue that is resolved. We urge UPND members to heed President Hichilema’s directive to end the debate over branches in markets and devise other ways of helping political cadres at grass-root level. The quest to end caderism in markets and bus stations should be a collective task by all members to ensure that the responsibility of running these outlets is left to the respective local authorities. We expect UPND supporters to move in agreement with the President to avoid being in conflict with him on matters such as this. We understand party cadres want to be rewarded for helping the President win the August 12 elections, but there is a better way of making those demands than pushing an agenda which will make the President and the party unpopular. In any case, the President has made it clear that soon the pre-election promise of jobs, especially for youths, will be fulfilled. All he asks for is a bit of patience and this goes for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

Given the directive by the President, the local authorities should stamp their authority on markets and bus stations to maximise on their revenue collection. There is an assurance now from the President for councils to carry out their mandate of collecting revenue from trading places to improve service delivery. We also implore local authorities not to give cadres room to interfere with their work in markets and bus stations because doing so will render the fight against cadreism useless. Local authorities should take advantage of the political will to be catalysts for sanity in markets and bus stations. President Hichilema’s final word against cadres in markets and bus stations is also a reminder to traders not to fight for trading places using political cadres.