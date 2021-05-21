Heed COVID guidelines

THAT the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance will go ahead with political rallies despite a threat from the deadly Indian COVID variant smacks of an irresponsible strategy to canvass for votes. The Zambia We Want Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi was quoted saying the UPND Alliance will go ahead with rallies to engage people to effectively deliver their campaign message. While we agree that political parties should be up and about selling their manifestos to the electorate across the country, political players should not do this at the cost of endangering people’s lives. Politicians should understand that the country is sitting on a time bomb as far as the new variant of COVID-19 is concerned.

This is not about winning elections – it is about safeguarding and improving the lives of people, who already have suffered the effects of the pandemic.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), together with the Ministry of Health, recently guided on how elections should be conducted amidst COVID-19. If the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) have already taken a cue from health experts and ECZ by banning rallies, nothing should warrant arrogance from the opposition to ignore health guidelines.

This is time to play responsible politics bearing in mind that the country has been grappling with the pandemic since March last year, and its vaccination programme is yet to gain ground in all corners of the nation. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent alerts about the new variant, which has already spread in 20 African countries, which include those close to Zambia like Malawi, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. According to WHO, the Indian COVID variant is easily transmissible, and given its status, political rallies would be easy transmission platforms. Although Zambia has not had too many COVID deaths as compared to India itself since last year, there is need for political parties to be cautious about how they conduct campaigns to woo supporters. Politicians are not immune to the pandemic, and because some of them did not contract COVID-19 last year should not be the reason to drop the guard and subject everyone to the deadly variant.

We also urge the electorate not to be swayed by politicians who are playing dumb to the deadly consequences of super-spreader gatherings because the pandemic knows no status. There is no denying that there is a strong urge for everyone to go out and rally behind their political parties, but people should cherish their lives first and follow COVID health guidelines even as they campaign for their parties.

The UPND Alliance would be doing its members a disservice by not advising them on how to stick to COVID-19 health guidelines.

While politics are about politicking, health matters, particularly coronavirus, should not be politicised.

What would political leaders gain by politicking over the pandemic and after elections fail to find treatment for the masses, who might be sick from the disease after attending rallies? We have seen already that where there has been a political gathering people have not bothered to wear masks or exercise social distancing. What politicians should bear in mind, also, is that we are in the cold season and anything short of following COVID guidelines would give way to the Indian COVID variant. Just like political leaders are trying to sensitise their members against violence before, during and after the elections, they should inculcate a sense of hygiene in their cadres, who might be vulnerable to the variant during their campaigns.

The UPND Alliance should not take the advice from health experts or indeed ECZ as a ploy to limit their visibility to the electorate because the consequences of this pandemic are well known. As the saying goes, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.